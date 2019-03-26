2020 Democrats aim to play role in special SC election

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg poses for a photo with Tina Belge and her daughter 7-month-old Sammy Pocta after speaking to a crowd during the Democratic monthly breakfast at the Circle of Friends Community Center in Greenville, S.C. Buttigieg was the longest of long shots when he announced a presidential exploratory committee in January. But now the underdog bid is gaining momentum, and Buttigieg can feel it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination have waded into a special Senate election in South Carolina, a state that will play a critical role in their own nominating contest.

Democrat Tina Belge faces Republican state Rep. Dwight Loftis in Tuesday's special election in Senate District 6.

Piggybacking off local elections is a way for presidential hopefuls to maintain visibility and hopefully boost candidates as well. Over the weekend, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg canvassed with Belge, and California Sen. Kamala Harris rallied her area supporters to do the same.

Politico reported New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker contributed $1,000 to Belge's campaign, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar supported her at a Democratic breakfast.

The Senate seat was left vacant following Republican William Timmons' election to Congress.