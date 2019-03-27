2020 Democrats to pitch labor plans in Las Vegas in April

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five Democrats seeking the presidency in 2020 will be in Las Vegas next month to speak to labor unions about wages and working people.

The Service Employees International Union said Wednesday that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro are slated to speak at the April 27 event.

The SEIU, which represents workers in health care, public services and property services, says the forum will go "beyond talking points" and give leaders a chance to share "concrete plans to rebalance our economy and democracy."