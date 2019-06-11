2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg lays out foreign policy vision

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Capital City Pride Fest, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Capital City Pride Fest, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg lays out foreign policy vision 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) wants to repeal the 2001 authorization for use of force in Iraq and Afghanistan, calling it a "blank check" that has led to an "endless war."

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor laid out his foreign policy priorities during a speech Tuesday at Indiana University.

Buttigieg is a former Navy Reserve officer who deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. He says when he returned after serving he believed U.S. military involvement there was winding down. He says "the time for a Congress asleep at the switch must come to an end" and the U.S. shouldn't send troops into conflict without a clear definition of their mission.

Buttigieg says he'd recommit the U.S. to the Iran nuclear deal and treat climate change as a national security issue.