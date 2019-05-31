2020 hopeful Jay Inslee calls for pathway to citizenship

Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is calling for a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally and raising refugee limits to historic levels.

Those ideas are part of wide-ranging immigration proposals the Washington governor unveiled Friday. The plan involves dramatic reversals of President Donald Trump's hardline approach to legal and illegal immigration.

Inslee also argues that foreign aid and a focus on combating climate change are key parts of preventing increasing waves of migrants. Climate policy is the centerpiece of Inslee's presidential bid.

All of the two dozen Democratic candidates broadly oppose Trump's immigration priorities, particularly his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Still, many of the candidates have yet to pitch detailed proposals for immigration law and enforcement.