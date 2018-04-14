$2M grant will help Boston's Museum of Fine Arts share works

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's Museum of Fine Arts has received a nearly $2 million grant to help create traveling exhibitions.

The MFA says the money provided by the Terra Foundation for American Art will enable it to share works with four partner museums across the northeastern U.S.

Curators from the MFA will collaborate with colleagues from the Fenimore Art Museum, of Cooperstown, New York; the Michele and Donald D'Amour Museum of Fine Arts, of Springfield, Massachusetts; the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, of Utica, New York; and the Mattatuck Museum, of Waterbury, Connecticut.

The Terra-Art Bridges sharing project is planned to launch later this year.

The MFA and Detroit Institute of Arts are the first museums to receive Terra-Art Bridges grants. It's part of a $15 million initiative to test new approaches to sharing collections.