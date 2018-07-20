2nd O'Connor could join race for open US House seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A second candidate surnamed O'Connor could soon be running for an open congressional seat in Ohio.

Cleveland.com reports that a party spokesman says Matthew Brendan O'Connor is preparing to run for Ohio's 12th congressional district as a Libertarian.

If he makes the ballot, it could draw support away from Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, in his race against Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson.

Matthew O'Connor doesn't plan to run in an Aug. 7 special election to fill the unexpired term of former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee), who retired in January. He would seek a full term in November.

Republicans have held the 12th district from nearly 35 years, but Democrats nationally believe they have a chance given Republican President Donald Trump's persistently weak approval ratings.

