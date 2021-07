HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of a Hartford woman who was an unintended target when she was shot while cooking dinner in her home last month.

City police announced Monday that Edwin Roman, 24, was arrested Saturday in North Haven. He was returned to Hartford and charged with murder, murder conspiracy and gun crimes in the June 9 death of 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova.