3.0 and stronger quakes drop in Oklahoma, likely to continue

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The number of magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in Oklahoma has declined for the third consecutive year after regulators began directing oil and natural gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.

State seismologist Jake Walter tells the Tulsa World he's optimistic the downward trend will continue, but says not to expect temblors to end anytime soon.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey says the number of quakes began declining in mid-2015, after they were linked to underground wastewater and the Corporation Commission took regulatory action.

But Walter says quakes will continue for at least a decade "because earthquakes beget earthquakes."

Through late December, the survey reports 196 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or stronger, down from 302 last year, 623 in 2016 and a record 903 in 2015.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com