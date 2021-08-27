3 California lawmakers out with coronavirus, surgery plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two fully vaccinated members of the 80-member California Assembly are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, and a third plans to miss portions of the last two weeks of the legislative session as she prepares for surgery.
Republican Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen said in a statement that she recently tested positive but has no symptoms. She said she is “feeling fine and I look forward to getting back to Sacramento as soon as I can to continue to represent and fight for my (Orange County-based) District.”