3 Democrats hope to advance in New Mexico governor's race













Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 In this April 5, 2018 photo, candidates for New Mexico governor participate in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M., attended by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, left, of Las Cruces, and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque. New Mexico's next governor will inherit simmering discontent over teacher pay and evaluations, urgent calls to expand early childhood schooling and a lawsuit that may put the judiciary in charge of pivotal education funding decisions. less In this April 5, 2018 photo, candidates for New Mexico governor participate in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M., attended by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, left, of Las Cruces, and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 2 of 4 FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses political supporters and campaign volunteers at the opening of a campaign office in Santa Fe, N.M. The past ties of one of New Mexico’s Democratic gubernatorial candidates to a consulting company that repeatedly landed contracts to help run a state high-risk insurance pool are drawing criticism from her opponents. Grisham and her campaign treasurer, state Rep. Deborah Armstrong, co-founded Delta Consulting in 2008. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Lujan Grisham divested herself from the company last year but Armstrong is still an owner. Democratic challenger Jeff Apodaca accused Lujan Grisham and Armstrong during a recent debate of enriching themselves off the contract. less FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Democratic Congresswoman and gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham addresses political supporters and campaign volunteers at the opening of a campaign office in ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 3 of 4 In this April 5, 2018 photo, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Jeff Apodaca participates in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M. He is vying for the Democratic nomination against Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham and state Sen. Joseph Cervantes. New Mexico's next governor will inherit simmering discontent over teacher pay and evaluations, urgent calls to expand early childhood schooling and a lawsuit that may put the judiciary in charge of pivotal education funding decisions. less In this April 5, 2018 photo, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Jeff Apodaca participates in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M. He is vying for the Democratic nomination against Congresswoman Michelle Lujan ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 4 of 4 In this April 5, 2018 photo, candidates for New Mexico governor participate in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M., attended by, from left, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque and U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce. New Mexico's next governor will inherit simmering discontent over teacher pay and evaluations, urgent calls to expand early childhood schooling and a lawsuit that may put the judiciary in charge of pivotal education funding decisions. AP Photo/Morgan Lee) less In this April 5, 2018 photo, candidates for New Mexico governor participate in a policy forum in Albuquerque, N.M., attended by, from left, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP 3 Democrats hope to advance in New Mexico governor's race 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico voters will decide Tuesday which Democratic candidate will be the party's nominee for the open governor's seat. The winner will face the lone Republican contender.

Party nominations for two open congressional seats also are up for grabs.

Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians may participate in the state's closed major party primaries, though there were no competitive races for Libertarian candidates.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Absentee ballots are due by 7 p.m.