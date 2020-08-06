3 Massachusetts officers stabbed or slashed; should to be OK

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Three police officers in a community north of Boston were either stabbed or slashed by a suspect with a knife on Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Saugus officers were all brought to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and are expected to survive, according to the department's website.

A fourth Saugus officer was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, state police said in a statement.

The suspect, described by state police as an adult male, was taken into custody before being transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

There is no danger to the community.

No names were released.

Officers responded to the scene at about 7:30 a.m.

Police did not immedoiately say why they went to the area, described as a quiet residential street not far from U.S. Route 1.

Multiple ambulances and officers from several departments responded, according to broadcasters.