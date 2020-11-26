3 Missouri officers charged in assault of handcuffed man

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Two eastern Missouri police officers have been charged in a jailhouse attack on a handcuffed man and a third with helping them cover it up.

James Daly is charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault, Bethany Zarcone is charged with a misdemeanor assault, and Allayna Campbell is charged with tampering with physical evidence, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

The assaults happened Sept. 30 at the jail inside the De Soto Police Department, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

During a post-arrest booking, Daly grabbed the handcuffed man by his hair and throat, pushed him to a bench and held him by his neck, choking him, charges say. Zarcone also hit the handcuffed man in his groin with her knee.

Campbell admitted to police she deleted pictures of the handcuffed man at the request of a supervisor, and she believed the pictures had evidence of assault.

Daly, now a former officer with De Soto Police Department, also worked in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The employment status of the other two officers wasn't immediately known.