3 Vancouver officers shoot man who refused commands

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver police say three of their officers shot someone who refused commands to drop sharpened objects they were holding on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call about two people fighting in central Vancouver, police said on Twitter.

When they arrived, officers found one person unconscious lying on the ground and the other person refused officers’ commands to drop “sharpened objects” he was holding, police said.

Three officers fired at the person.

No officers were injured. The condition of the person shot wasn't released.

The Regional Independent Investigative Team, led by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating.