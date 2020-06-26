3 are finalists for West Virginia State University president

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — Three finalists have been selected in the search for a new West Virginia State University president, the school said.

They are Nicole Pride, vice provost for academic strategy and operations at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University; Patricia Ramsey, senior executive fellow at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund; and Rodney Smith, president and CEO of the University of The Bahamas.

The finalists were invited to campus next week to meet with students, faculty, staff and community leaders. The meetings will follow social distancing and safety guidelines and will be available via Zoom.

Ramsey's visit to campus will be Monday. She is a former provost and vice president for academic affairs at both Lincoln and Bowie State universities.

Pride will visit on Tuesday. She is a former vice president for development and communications for Child Care Services Association in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Smith will be on campus Wednesday. He previously was administrative vice president at Hampton University.

Anthony L. Jenkins left as president of West Virginia State to become president of Coppin State University in Baltimore. R. Charles Byers has been interim president since May 16.