3 charged with making and spending counterfeit money

OGUNQUIT, Maine (AP) — Three New Hampshire residents have been arrested on charges of making counterfeit money and trying to spend it in Maine.

They were arrested Monday in an investigation of the production and passing of counterfeit currency in Ogunquit, according to police.

Authorities discovered the suspects passed counterfeit bills in common denominations at several businesses in the area.

William Sylvia, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was charged with aggravated forgery and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Nicole Ashline, of Manchester, and Kendra LeBlanc, of Somersworth, were charged with aggravated forgery.

All three were in jail Thursday. Sylvia's and Ashline’s bail was set at $5,000 apiece, and LeBlanc’s was set at $1,000.

It was unclear whether they had lawyers who could speak for them.