3-day American Folk Festival wraps up in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The American Folk Festival this weekend is billed as an event with something for everyone.

The event featured everything from Chinese folk art to a Zimbabwe vocal harmony quintet to a Puerto Rico hardcore salsa band. There was also hiphop, honky tonk, gospel and New Orleans jazz.

There was perfect weather for the thousands who attended the three-day music and arts festival that wrapped up Sunday on the Bangor waterfront.

Bangor hosted the 64th, 65th and 66th National Folk Festivals from 2002 to 2004. The American Folk Festival is a continuation of the festival tradition.