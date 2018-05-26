https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/3-dead-in-fire-in-Indiana-s-Allen-County-12946099.php
3 dead in fire in Indiana's Allen County
Published 11:31 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Ind. (AP) — Three people have died in a house fire in Indiana's Allen County.
The Journal Gazette says the fire in St. Joseph Township occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday. Adam Griffith of the Allen County sheriff's department says firefighters from many agencies brought the fire under control.
Griffith says a fourth person in the house was injured.
Information from: The Journal Gazette, http://www.journalgazette.net
