3 injured in St. Louis-area police pursuit crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people are injured after a car crashed into two other vehicles during a police pursuit that began in St. Louis County and ended in the city.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening following the accident that happened around 10 a.m. Monday. The injured included the suspect and two adults who were in cars struck by the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect was arrested. His name was not released.

St. Ann police say officer sought to pull over a suspect they believed to be armed and dangerous. The suspect fled into St. Louis, where his car ran a red light and struck a sedan before hitting a convertible.

The suspect's car flipped over the convertible. Two children in the convertible were not injured.