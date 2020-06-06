https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/3-killed-in-Southern-California-small-plane-crash-15321297.php
3 killed in Southern California small plane crash
MENTONE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a hillside east of Los Angeles on Friday, killing all three people on board, authorities said.
The single-engine Cessna 172 went down at about 3:30 p.m. near Mentone, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County, authorities said.
The crash was reported in the Crafton Hills above a water treatment plant, the county Sheriff's Department reported.
TV reports showed the broken but largely intact plane lying on scrubby ground just below a ridgeline.
There was no immediate word on the plane's departure point or intended landing site.
The crash was under federal investigation.
MENtone is a small community about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
View Comments