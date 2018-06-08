3 killed in head-on crash on Highway 19 in Westport

WESTPORT, Wis. (AP) — Three people have been killed in a head-on crash on Highway 19 in the town of Westport.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday morning after the operator of a car was driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the gravel shoulder. The driver then lost control and crossed the center line, hitting a minivan.

The driver of the car and a passenger in the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the minivan was airlifted to a local hospital, but has also died.

The names of the victims haven't been released.