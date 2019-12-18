3 men plead not guilty in case of body found in bubble wrap

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Three men have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of a man whose body was found burned and covered in bubble wrap in a wooded area in Massachusetts.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette reports that Rafael Guzman, 35, of Worcester, entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday in the death of Benjamin Pacheco, 30. Guzman, who was related to Pacheco, was held without bail at his arraignment in Worcester Superior Court.

Primitivo Matos, 35, and Daniel L. Rivera, 36, both of Worcester, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact in Pacheco's death. Matos was ordered held on a bail of $25,000, while Rivera was held on $75,000 bail.

Pacheco’s body was found Sept. 10 after firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a grassy area, according to prosecutors. Authorities said Pacheco appeared to have suffered a neck wound.

Surveillance footage showed Guzman entering his building on that same day with a large role of bubble-wrapping material and backing his car up to the building, authorities said. Guzman and two other men were later seen carrying a large bundle wrapped in bubble wrap from the back of the building to a vehicle’s trunk.

Video also showed the car in the area where Pacheco’s body was found, according to court documents.

Guzman initially faced charges as an accessory, but prosecutor's now allege that he stabbed and killed Pacheco. Matos and Rivera have denied knowing that a body was inside the wrapped package.

All three are due back in court in February.