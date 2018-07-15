https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/3-people-found-dead-in-Gary-on-Sunday-13077112.php
3 people found dead in Gary on Sunday
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in Gary in two separate shootings.
Gary police making a welfare check found a dead woman around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Less than four hours later, officers looking at a suspicious vehicle discovered two men inside. All three had gunshot wounds.
No other details were released. Anyone with information can call police at (219) 755-3855.
