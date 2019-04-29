3 people hospitalized after Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters say the front of the two-story house was engulfed in flames when firetrucks arrived early Saturday morning. All six people in the home got out on their own, but three were taken to a hospital. One occupant who leaped from a second-story window had to be helped away from the structure.

No names have been released.

The fire cause is being investigated.