3 puppies found mutilated in Northern California trash heap

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Three puppies have been found mutilated on a trash heap in Oakland and an animal rescuer says she fears an animal torturer hurt the animals.

KPIX-TV reports two of the dogs had badly broken jaws and a third was missing a paw on one of her hind legs.

Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue tells the television station two of the dogs were found Saturday night and the other on Monday.

She says the dogs are German Shepherd puppies about four months old and all three were found in the same place.

Bay Area based Pet Food Express is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the cases.

Oakland police are now getting involved in the investigation.

___

Information from: KPIX-TV.