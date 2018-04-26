3 student gun control activists to be honored by PEN

NEW YORK (AP) — Two survivors of the Parkland school massacre in Florida and the twin sibling of a gun victim from Washington, D.C., will be honored at next month's PEN America gala.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Cameron Kasky and Samantha Fuentes, and Washington, D.C., high school student Zion Kelly will be presented the PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award. PEN, a literary and human rights organization, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the three students were being cited as representatives of "an inclusive group of young people" fighting for gun control.

The gala will be held May 22 in New York City. Others receiving awards include Stephen King, Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy and imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.