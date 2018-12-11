3 students checked at hospital after school bus crash

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — The West Bend school superintendent says three students were examined at a hospital after a school bus collided with another vehicle.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Monday evening at an intersection in the Township of Kewaskum.

Superintendent Don Kirkegaard says eight students and a coach were passengers on the bus, which was driven by a driver for the bus company. The bus was transporting members of the West Bend East and West Bend West high school boys' bowling teams from Campbellsport to West Bend after a bowling competition earlier in the evening.

Kirkegaard says three boys were taken to a hospital to be examined. They were later released. The other boys were released to their parents. The coach was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says neither driver appeared to be impaired. The crash is under investigation.