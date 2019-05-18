33 roosters seized in Colorado face death if not reclaimed

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado animal shelter director says 33 roosters seized by authorities following a traffic stop are likely to be killed to protect against the spread of disease.

Summit County Animal Control and Shelter director Lesley Hall told the Summit Daily the birds will be euthanized if their owners don't claim them by Tuesday.

Hall says the shelter considered adopting out the roosters, but was warned against it by state agriculture officials who said the birds could be carrying avian diseases.

The roosters were being transported in a vehicle with temporary Kentucky plates that was pulled over Wednesday while traveling westbound on I-70 outside Frisco.

The birds and vehicle were impounded because of suspicions of criminal activity. Three men in the vehicle were not immediately charged with crimes.