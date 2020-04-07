34 more COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, death toll rises to 173

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thirty-four more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, boosting the state's death toll during the pandemic to 173 as its confirmed coronavirus cases surged past 5,000, state health officials said Tuesday.

The 34 new deaths reported Tuesday were the largest number the Indiana State Department of Health has reported to date in its daily pandemic updates, following 24 deaths the state agency reported last Friday.

The department has said that the additional deaths it reports each day occurred over multiple days.

The health department also reported Tuesday that an additional 568 Hoosiers had confirmed cases of COVD-19, increasing Indiana's total cases to 5,507 following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Marion County, the home of Indianapolis, had the most new COVID-19 cases, at 193, raising its total to 2,141 — or about 39 percent of Indiana's total.

Northwestern Indiana's Lake County had 52 new cases, followed by central Indiana's Madison County, with 34 new cases, and 27 new cases in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis. Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, had 22 new cases, and Johnson County, just south of Indianapolis, had 19 new cases.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the department’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. It is updated daily at 10 a.m. ET. Cases are listed by county of residence.