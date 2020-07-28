34 states, Puerto Rico, DC must now quarantine in NY, NJ, CT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Governors of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday that Illinois, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and D.C. are now now on the list of states that face quarantine restrictions under a joint travel advisory issued last month.

The advisory includes states if their seven-day rolling average of positive tests exceeds 10%, or if the number of positive cases exceeds 10 per 100,000 residents. The list has included Texas, California and Florida for weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed worry for weeks that infection rates in hard-hit New York could once again rise because of travel from high-risk states.

New York hospitals saw over 18,000 patients with COVID-19 at a time in mid-April when infections surged and more than 750 COVID-19 patients died each day in hospitals and nursing homes.

Those figures plunged in May, and rates of hospitalizations and new positive COVID-19 cases have been relatively stable since June.

Cuomo said 0.93% of 57,000 tests conducted Monday were positive, and nursing homes and hospitals reported nine people with COVID-19 died.

State lawmakers are holding hearings about the impact of COVID-19 on New York, with Tuesday's hearing focusing on higher education. Cuomo faces decisions on legislation addressing the pandemic passed by the state Senate and Assembly last week, including bills that address the expected surge in mail-in voting this fall by ensuring certain absentee ballots without a postmark are accepted and making it easier for voters to request absentee ballots earlier and fix deficient ballots.

The governor has said he's concerned about reports of people failing to wear masks or stay 6 feet (2 meters) apart in populous New York City and Long Island.

The state has suspended the liquor licenses of an additional dozen, mostly Latin restaurants in several Queens neighborhoods — including Jackson Heights and Corona, both at the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City — as a result of Cuomo's amped up enforcement.

Since late March, the Cuomo administration has suspended the liquor licenses of 45 businesses — with 25 in Queens or the Bronx.

“New Yorkers have worked hard to flatten the curve, but the bars and restaurants that ignore public health guidance are disrespecting their sacrifices which have saved lives while allowing us to sustain the reopening of our economy,” Cuomo said.