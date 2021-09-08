$3M deal reached in rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has agreed to pay $3 million to a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was roughly arrested by police last year, officials announced Wednesday.

An officer arrested Karen Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items in June 2020. Police body camera footage shows that after she turned away from him, the officer grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. Garner's federal lawsuit claimed he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car.