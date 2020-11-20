3rd failed Vegas-area GOP candidate asks court for re-vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A third Republican candidate who lost to an incumbent Las Vegas-area Democrat in the Nov. 3 election filed a legal bid Thursday for a re-vote, claiming voter and ballot-counting irregularities.

Former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer’s request for an immediate hearing and a court order was handled by the same attorney representing GOP candidates Jim Marchant, who lost a bid for Congress by nearly 5% to incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, and April Becker, who lost a state legislative race by less than 1% to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

The attorney, Craig Mueller, did not immediately respond to messages.

Rodimer lost by almost 3% to incumbent U.S. Rep. Susie Lee after 417,252 votes were tallied in their race, according to results certified Monday by the Clark County Commission.

Mueller’s court filings allege that universal mail voting left Clark County congressional district awash with “un-trackable” ballots, and the use of an optical scanning machine to approve ballot signatures violated state law requiring humans to validate votes.

Clark County and its elections chief, Joe Gloria, said similar arguments in other recent cases failed to convince state and federal judges to stop the distribution and counting of mailed ballots.

Rodimer's case brings to seven the number of election-related legal cases active in Nevada, a battleground state where Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by nearly 34,000 votes.

A judge in Las Vegas is due to hear arguments Friday in two cases, including Marchant’s and a bid by a conservative former Nevada lawmaker and her voting watchdog group to block statewide certification of the vote.

Those cases are not as broad as a lawsuit that Trump campaign attorneys filed Tuesday seeking to nullify the election or have a state judge declare Trump the winner. That case is scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday in Carson City.