4 Homer men fined for illegal commercial fishing in 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Four Homer men convicted of illegal commercial fishing last year have been fined.

Alaska State Troopers say the men in July fished illegally in closed waters of Dog Fish Bay or drove salmon from closed waters to open waters.

District Court Judge Margaret Murphy on Wednesday found 66-year-old Mark Roth and 63-year-old Eric Winslow guilty of driving salmon from closed waters and failing to provide information to a fish transporter.

She fined Roth $11,000 with $7,500 suspended and Winslow $11,200 with $7,500 suspended.

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Roth and 40-year-old Robert Roth were convicted of commercial fishing in closed waters and other misdemeanors. Paul Roth was fined $4,000 with $2,000 suspended and Robert Roth was fined $4,000 with $2,500 suspended.

The fishermen forfeited 10,000 pounds (4536 kilograms) of salmon to the state.