4 Iowa residents killed in Interstate 80 crash in Nebraska

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four people killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Nebraska were from eastern Iowa.

The victims were identified Monday as 49-year-old Susan Selser, 20-year-old Cody Richardson, 20-year-old Troy Wanzek and 19-year-old Cole Austin, all of Clinton, Iowa.

Authorities say 20-year-old Madison Selser-Smith, of Clinton, was driving westbound in a 2005 Chevy Equinox when she hit rumble bars on the north shoulder, overcorrected, crossed the center median and entered the eastbound lanes. The car was then struck by a 2010 Buick Lacerne driven by 75-year-old Anna Richert, of rural Gresham, Nebraska.

Selser-Smith and Richert were flown to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Richert, Selser and Selser-Smith were wearing seat belts. Richardson, Wanzek and Austin were not, and were ejected from the car's back seats.