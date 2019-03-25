4 West Virginia Supreme Court justices speaking this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Four West Virginia Supreme Court justices are speaking at a meeting this week.

They will speak Tuesday at the West Virginia Bar Association's Bench & Bar meeting in Clarksburg. A reception starts at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation following at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

Chief Justice Beth Walker and Justices Margaret Workman, Tim Armstead and John Hutchison will speak on the new direction of the court. Justice Evan Jenkins has another commitment and won't attend.

Also speaking will be U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh of the Northern District of West Virginia.

The event is free for members of the West Virginia Bar Association and $10 for those who aren't members. Licensed attorneys from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania can earn continuing education credit.