BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say four adults were arrested in Bismarck over the weekend in separate incidents involving the deaths of a young boy and an infant girl.

Three caretakers for a 5-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and abuse after the boy died at a Bismarck hospital Friday night. The victim was discovered in the home with numerous injuries, police said. He was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived.