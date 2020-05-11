4 deaths from coronavirus at West Virginia VA hospital

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — At least four people have died from the coronavirus at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia, the VA said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said on its website that the deaths have occurred at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The facility has 19 active cases of COVID-19, including seven veterans, 11 employees and one veteran employee.

Overall, the four VA facilities in West Virginia have had at least 61 confirmed virus cases, including 49 in Martinsburg, according to the website. Those facilities currently have a combined 22 active cases.

At least 54 people in West Virginia have died from the virus and around 1,360 have tested positive, according to health data.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.