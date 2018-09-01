3 inmates have stopped eating in protest at Delaware prison

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Three inmates at a prison in Delaware are refusing to eat over what they say are poor conditions inside the facility.

The News Journal reported Saturday that the inmates are incarcerated at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. The inmates have refused to eat since Wednesday.

They say they're protesting a lack of rehabilitation and education programs, treatment by correctional officers and electronics being taken away.

The inmates also condemned the prison for having severely mentally ill inmates in recreation yards with "non-mentally ill inmates" and for housing violent offenders with nonviolent offenders.

A Delaware Department of Correction spokeswoman did not respond to the newspaper's questions about the inmates' claims. But the spokeswoman confirmed that 12 inmates stopped eating Wednesday. The number dwindled to three by Saturday.

