4 killed in I-10 wreck identified as Arizonans, Californians

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities have identified the four people killed Friday in a multivehicle accident on Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson were from Arizona and California.

The state Department of Public Safety said 44-year-old Gonzales of Tucson was killed when the pickup he was driving crossed the median and collided head-on with a SUV, killing the driver of that vehicle and two passengers.

According to the DPS, the SUV driver was 58-year-old Richard Davis of Riverside, California, and the passengers were 60-year-old Lynn Davis of Riverside and 57-yerar-old Ellen Bennett of Tucson.

DPS said several other vehicles crashed in a chain-reaction collision that caused injuries but no additional facilities.