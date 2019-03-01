3 new confirmed measles cases in southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Officials say three new suspected measles cases have been identified in a measles outbreak in southwest Washington.

Clark County Public Health officials said Friday that two more people are suspected to have the highly contagious viral illness.

Since the beginning of the year, Clark County has seen 68 people with confirmed cases of the measles around the Vancouver area.

Most are young children under age 10 who were not vaccinated.

Multnomah County which is home to Portland, Oregon, has identified four people with measles and one who could have measles. One man in King County, which is home to Seattle, also had measles.

Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says 21 days without a new case must pass before the outbreak could be considered over.