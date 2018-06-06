4 officers sickened by suspected drug fumes at Indiana jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say four jail officers were sickened by suspected drug fumes emanating from a toilet at a jail in northeastern Indiana.

Emergency crews including the Fort Wayne Fire Department's hazardous materials team responded Tuesday to the Allen County Jail after the officers were affected by the fumes. The four women were in stable condition when taken to a hospital for treatment. A female inmate was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The jail was put on lockdown as authorities dealt with the fumes.

Authorities say two confinement officers entered the inmate's cell for a search and started feeling light-headed and dizzy after removing a towel draped over a toilet that had been drained. A plume of smoke came out of the toilet. Two other officers responded and were sickened.