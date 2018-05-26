4-year-old girl injured by glass after stray bullet hits car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries when a stray bullet shattered glass in a parked car she was in.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported that the girl was taken to Rochester General Hospital after the shooting shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Rochester Police Lt. Ron Malley told the newspaper a dispute on North Street apparently turned violent. The child was in a car on Saint Jacob Street.

Malley said two uninjured adults in the car were not intended gunfire targets.

No arrests were made and roads were temporarily closed in the area. Police asked anyone with information about the gunfire to contact the Rochester Police Department.