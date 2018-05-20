4 young men killed in rollover crash in Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say four young men were killed and another was injured in a rollover crash in East Bridgewater.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says police arrived at the scene on Route 106 and found a car with five people inside that had struck a tree. It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Three young men were declared dead at the scene and a forth died at a local hospital. The injured man is being treated at a hospital. Details of his condition weren't made public.

It wasn't immediately known if the rainy weather or car speed was a factor.