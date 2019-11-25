45 washed up sea turtles warmed up, headed for safety

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — The New England Aquarium says 45 endangered sea turtles that stranded on Cape Cod are headed for Georgia and Florida.

The aquarium says the turtles were medically stabilized before being flown south on Monday by a volunteer. The facility says the transfer of the turtles is important to make room at its sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

The turtles are Kemp’s ridleys and loggerheads. They are slated to finish rehabilitating at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City, Florida.

The aquarium says more room is needed at the sea turtle hospital because the weather forecast for Thanksgiving weekend suggests large numbers of turtles needing help could wash ashore on Cape Cod beaches.