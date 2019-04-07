49 permits proposed for New Hampshire moose hunt lottery

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Organizers of the New Hampshire's 2019 moose hunt lottery say 49 permits have been proposed for this year.

In 2018, 6,142 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 51 permits.

Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on May 31, or delivered to the state Fish and Game Department headquarters by 4 p.m. that day. The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Winners will be selected by a computerized random drawing on June 21.

New Hampshire's nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year's hunt runs from Oct. 19-27.