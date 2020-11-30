4th teen dies after October crash in southern Illinois

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — A fourth teenager has died from injuries in an October car crash in southern Illinois.

Max Koehler, 15, of rural Vienna died Thursday while in hospice care in Missouri, according to his obituary.

“Certainly, Max’s passing is a sad loss for our community, but we rejoice in the great memories that so many had with Max,” Vienna High School superintendent Josh Stafford said in a community email Sunday.

Max would have turned 16 on Dec. 7. Students and staff were encouraged to wear anything associated with one of his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, on Tuesday, the Southern Illinoisan reported.

Six teenagers were riding in a vehicle when it went off the road and crashed into a tree in Ozark in Johnson County on Oct. 25, state police said. Two survived.