5 NY news channel anchorwomen allege age discrimination

NEW YORK (AP) — Five anchorwomen at a New York news channel have sued their company, saying they were marginalized and cast aside to make room for younger women and men.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court against Charter Communications on behalf of the women who work at NY1, a local news channel.

A Charter spokeswoman says the company takes the allegations seriously but has found no merit to them.

The spokeswoman — Maureen Huff — says NY1 is a "respectful and fair workplace" and works to ensure its employees are valued and empowered.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a return to the positions the women occupied before Charter took control of NY1 in 2016.

The female anchors are Roma Torre, Kristen Shaughnessy, Jeanine Ramirez, Vivian Lee and Amanda Farinacci.