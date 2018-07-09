5 Oregon cities get money for military memorials

VENETA, Ore. (AP) — A small town west of Eugene is getting its first memorial for military veterans.

The Register-Guard reports the planned memorial in Veneta is one of five projects for veterans and war memorials recently awarded money by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Other projects include the WWI Doughboy Monument in Astoria, the Coast Guard monument in Bandon, and the construction of memorials in Warm Springs and Malin.

The Veneta memorial will consist of three marble walls and two smaller concrete walls arranged in a semi-circle with the engraved names of local veterans who lost their lives while serving. Three hundred bricks will be available to be engraved with the names of past and present veterans for a donation and will be used in the memorial's plaza.

The memorial also will include a plaque honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action. Organizers hope to start construction before Labor Day.

