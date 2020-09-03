5 Things to Know for Today

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopenings.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN TO TEST PROMISE TO UNIFY NATION The Democrat travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin — a city wrenched by police and protest violence — where he believes he can help community leaders find common ground.

2. VIDEO: ROCHESTER POLICE DEATH FEATURED HOOD A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.

3. ‘INJUSTICE SQUARE’ KEEPS FOCUS ON BREONNA TAYLOR For the past three months, a group has been keeping vigil at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, the epicenter of the nation’s rage over the police killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician.

4. ‘AFRAID OF THE SECOND WAVE’ As Kabul eases a monthslong virus lockdown, Afghans are back out in the shopping malls, markets, parks and wedding halls — but mostly without the protective gear to keep them safe.

5. NEW YORK METS ICON DIES Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history and the revered and resplendent star of the 1969 Miracle Mets championship team, was 75.