5 adults involved in youth baseball brawl reach plea deals

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Five of eight adults cited for disorderly conduct in a brawl that broke out during a youth baseball game in Colorado have reached plea agreements.

KMGH-TV reports the five applied for a diversion program Monday during a court appearance in Lakewood. If approved, they could see their criminal records cleared after completing probationary terms.

The people were cited after a brawl sparked when spectators became angry about a call made by a 13-year-old umpire during a game involving 7-year-old players. A video of the fight was shared widely on social media.

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association canceled the remaining games for both teams that were playing before the fight began.

Three other adults cited with disorderly conduct asked for a continuance of their cases Monday.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com