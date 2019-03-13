https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/5-people-found-dead-after-structure-fire-in-13685873.php
5 people found dead after structure fire in Massachusetts
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been found dead after a fire in a home in western Massachusetts.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the bodies of five people were found inside the Sheffield home after the blaze reported at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
No additional details about the victims have been disclosed.
The cause remains under investigation.
